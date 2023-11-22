ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following an upset win at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Chargers, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two talked about the rise of Jordan Love and the potential impact of the injuries to Aaron Jones and Luke Musgrave.

Former Packers wide receiver Bill Schroeder joined the show live to talk about his playing days back in the late 90s and early 2000s, as well as what he’s seeing from the young wide receiver core the Packers have right now.

Locker Room airs on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, live from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.