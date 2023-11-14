ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a tough loss on the last play of the game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Harry Sydney, the two talked about the struggles of Green Bay’s run defense alongside the solid play from quarterback Jordan Love despite having two interceptions.

Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie joined the show live to talk about the early season struggles, injuries, and how he’s been presented an opportunity to prove himself while filling in for his injured teammates.

Locker Room airs on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, live from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.