ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After coming off their first win in what’s felt like forever against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two talked about just how good the defense was on Sunday, as well as the solid play from Jordan Love and the offense.

Packers offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. joined the show live to talk about the early season struggles, but how good it felt to finally get a victory.

