ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – It was the complete opposite performance in Week 3 for the Green Bay Packers, as Jordan Love and the team played pretty poorly for the first three-quarters of the game. However, the fourth quarter was a defining moment in Jordan Love’s young career as he led the Green & Gold to a victory after trailing 17-0.

Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin was joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, and the two talked about how impressed they were with the effort in the fourth quarter, as well as the status of some of the players that had missed Sunday’s game, such as David Bahktiari and Christian Watson.

Griffin and Bush were joined on stage by Packers Hall of Fame wide receiver Antonio Freeman, who talked about his playing days and the potential of this team’s young core.

