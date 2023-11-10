ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Sunday, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Harry Sydney, the two will talk about the positives and negatives from the Green & Gold’s performance against the Steelers, a place they have not won at in 52 years.

Packers’ linebacker Isaiah McDuffie is scheduled to join the show live and talk about how his career is progressing day in and day out in Titletown.

Locker Room will air on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14. Additionally, fans interested in watching the show live can do so from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.