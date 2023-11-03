ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers do battle at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two will talk about the positives and the negatives from the game against Los Angeles, as well as several other key moments.

Packers’ offensive lineman Jon Runyan is scheduled to join the show live and talk about how the offensive line is slowly developing and how important the confidence boost is behind Brian Gutekunst’s comments.

Locker Room will air on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7. Additionally, fans interested in watching the show live can do so from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.