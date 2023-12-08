ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a trip to East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Harry Sydney, the two will talk about the positives and the negatives from Monday night’s game on the road and how they performed against star running back Saquon Barkley.

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is scheduled to join the show live and talk about how he’s adjusting the life in the NFL and how he’s taking advantage of each opportunity given to him with starting tight end Luke Musgrave sidelined.

Locker Room will air on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12. Additionally, fans interested in watching the show live can do so from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.