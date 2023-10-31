ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After another lackluster performance against the Minnesota Vikings, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Harry Sydney, the two talked about how the season is starting to unfold, alongside the big trade involving Rasul Douglas heading to Buffalo.

Packers wide receiver Samori Toure joined the show to talk about the early season struggles and how he believes the team still has what it takes to turn it around.

Locker Room airs on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, live from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.