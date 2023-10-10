ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following Green Bay’s ugly loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin geared up for another Locker Room.

Griffin and co-host Jarrett Bush had plenty to talk about as quarterback Jordan Love had arguably his worst game of the season, with three interceptions.

After talking about the pros and cons of Monday night’s matchup, Griffin and Bush were joined by former Packers defensive lineman and Super Bowl champion Jim Flanigan, who talked about his playing days.

Locker Room airs on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, live from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.