(WFRV) – The Packers snapped their five-game losing streak on Sunday with a 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay’s currently in second place in the NFC North, behind the Vikings, and will have a big matchup this week against the Titans.

Packers Hall of Famer and Super Bowl 31 champion Antonio Freeman joined this week’s ‘Locker Room’ show to talk about the current team, reflect on the Super Bowl, LeRoy Butler, and much more with Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl champion Harry Sydney.

In this week’s edition of In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie talks about his second year in the NFL, more opportunity being presented to him, the defense as a whole, losing Rashan Gary, and the tradition behind the Green Bay Packers.

With a short week for the Packers at hand, the team is looking to carry the momentum from Sunday’s win to Thursday when the Titans come to Titletown. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin, Super Bowl champions Harry Sydney and Antonio Freeman give their keys to the game for Green Bay to come out on top.