Locker Room: Burke Griffin and George Koonce review the Packers win over the Titans

(WFRV) – The Packers have a chance to lock up the top seed in the NFC after their dominant win over Tennessee last Sunday.

Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl XXXI champion George Koonce break down the victory on Locker Room.

