(WFRV) – The Packers have lost five consecutive games, with the latest coming on Sunday to the Lions. Green Bay is now 3-6 on the season, and the team has quite a bit of ground to make up to the NFC North-leading Vikings.

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry joined Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl champion Jarrett Bush on ‘Locker Room’ to chat all things green and gold.

In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, center Josh Myers talked about where his game has improved the most in his second year in the NFL, protecting the quarterback, the offensive line switches, and the ‘tough love’ from Aaron Rodgers this season.

The Packers will play in front of their home crowd for the next two weeks. It’s a homecoming for former Green Bay head coach and Super Bowl 45 winner Mike McCarthy as the Dallas Cowboys are on the Packers’ schedule this week. Veteran Dean Lowry talked about the upcoming matchup and the keys to the game to get back in the win column.