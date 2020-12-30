Locker Room: Fan Zoom of the Week – Jennifer Beaver

(WFRV) – Burke Griffin chats with Wisconsin native and current Nashville resident Jennifer Beaver about growing up a Packers fan and living in Tennessee, her connections to the current team in Green Bay, and her lengthy career in a variety of positions in the sports world.
