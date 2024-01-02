ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a victory against the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Eve, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin geared up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two talked about the positives and the negatives from Sunday’s must-win matchup against an NFC North foe.

The pair were joined by former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Kevin Barry, who is an eligible receiver. Barry talked about his playing days and the potential of the current Packers roster.

Locker Room airs on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, live from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.