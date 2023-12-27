ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a victory against the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin geared up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Harry Sydney, the two talked about the positives and negatives from Sunday’s matchup against Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

The pair were joined by Iola native Kristian Welch, who talked about how enjoyable it had been to play for the NFL team that he grew up watching as a kid.

Locker Room airs on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, live from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.