(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 3-3 on the season after the 27-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. joined ‘Locker Room’ with Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl Champion Harry Sydney this week to talk about that loss to the Jets, the offensive line, and the moment he found out he got fined from his dad.

In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, Kylin Hill talked about his ACL recovery. The second-year running back tore his ACL during his rookie season last year versus the Cardinals in week eight. Hill was taken off of the physically unable to perform list last Wednesday and has opened his window to return.

The Packers will start their three-game road stretch on Sunday as they travel to Washington to face the Commanders.