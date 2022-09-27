(WFRV) – The Packers improved to 2-1 on the season after Sunday’s thrilling win on the road versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Center Josh Myers joined ‘Locker Room’ to recap the game with Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl 45 Champion Jarrett Bush.

Myers gave viewers an insight of his life off the field and talked more about the 14-12 win in Tampa Bay.

In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, Kenny Clark talked about his veteran leadership on the team in his 7th season with the Packers and what this Green Bay defense can be capable of.

Burke, Jarrett, and Josh Myers talked about the upcoming matchup between the Packers and Patriots on Sunday and give their keys to the game to be successful at home.