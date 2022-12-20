(WFRV) – The Packers have won two consecutive games after the 24-12 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark joined Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl 45 Champion Jarrett Bush to talk about his impressive performance, the season as a whole, Clark’s charity work, and more.

In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, players talked after the win about how big it was and focusing on their next opponent within Miami. Players also talked about knowing the team needs to win out if they want to think about a possible playoff berth.

To wrap up the show – Burke, Jarrett, and Kenny shared their keys to the game for the Christmas showdown against the Dolphins.