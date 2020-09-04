Locker Room Live returns on Sept. 8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Football season is back which means Locker Room Live with WFRV Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and World Champion George Koonce is back!

This year, Locker Room Live will be held at the Radisson Hotel in the Wolf Room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. and the buffet will be available from 6-7 p.m.

Attendees are reminded to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.

