ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following another devastating loss that hinders the Packers’ playoff chances significantly, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two talked about the positives and negatives from Sunday’s matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The pair were joined by 2023 NFL Draft first-rounder Lukas Van Ness, who spoke in detail about his life in the NFL and how he feels the young rookies are growing throughout the season.

Locker Room airs on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, live from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.