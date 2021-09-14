Locker Room: Packers fall in season opener, move on to Detroit

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers dropped their season opener against New Orleans, and now shift their attention to the home opener against Detroit. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and former Packers safety Jarrett Bush look back at the loss, and preview this week’s game on Locker Room.

Jarrett Bush talks about his career and winning a Super Bowl with Green Bay. Plus, Burke catches up with Jack Doles of WOOD-TV from Grand Rapids, Mich. to get a view from the other side in this week’s Behind Enemy Lines.

Millions of people around the country partake in fantasy football, and few of the top players on their rosters wear the green and gold on Sundays. Kyle Malzhan takes a look at fantasy football in this week’s edition of the Inside Skinny.

The Packers look to bounce back this week with the home opener against Detroit on Monday night. Burke and Jarrett preview the game in this week’s Keys to the Game.

