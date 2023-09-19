ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After playing three great quarters of football in Atlanta, the Packers return home with a .500 record after going scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin was joined by co-host Harry Sydney, and the two discussed what went right and what went wrong against the Falcons.

Griffin and Sydney were joined by Packers linebacker Eric Wilson, who talked about his career in the NFL and how he’s enjoying life as a Green Bay Packer.

