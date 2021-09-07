Locker Room: Packers open season against New Orleans

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a new season, and Locker Room is back with Burke Griffin and Harry Sydney to break down all the Packers action in 2021. Starting with looking back at the drama filled offseason, training camp, and COVID-19 protocols ahead of this week’s opener against the Saints.

Burke and Harry highlight the Wisconsin Potato Growers Pivotal Performance of the preseason by wide receiver Malik Taylor. Plus, a new segment where we step Behind Enemy Lines to get a preview of this week’s match-up. Starting with the New Orleans Saints and WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels.

This week marks 20 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks. To remember those who have served our country since that day, Kyle Malzhan highlights former Packers guard Daryn College after he enlisted in the Idaho National Guard following his NFL career.

Burke and Harry wrap up the show by previewing the Packers match-up against the Saints with this week’s Keys to the Game.