Locker Room: Packers own the Bears, previewing Ravens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl Champion Harry Sydney were back with another edition of Locker Room on Tuesday night.

The Packers improved to 10-3 on the season after defeating the Chicago Bears 45-30. Burke and Harry looked back on Sunday’s game and broke it all down.

The Packers will go on the road this week to Baltimore to face the Ravens. Although Baltimore has faced a ton of injuries, they currently sit on top of the AFC North with an 8-5 record. Burke and Harry looked ahead to the matchup.

In this week’s edition of ‘Behind Enemy Lines’, Burke sits down with Grace Grill of WDVM to discuss the Packers vs. Ravens game.

Burke and Harry give their keys to the game in order for the Packers to win on Sunday on the road and improve to 11-3 on the year.