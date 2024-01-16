ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the most shocking playoff upset in Super Wild Card weekend, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room.

Green Bay trounced Dallas, making them the first-ever seven-seed to win in the NFL. Now, they’ll head to Santa Clara to play a team that has dominated them in the past, the San Francisco 49ers.

Griffin was joined by his co-host Jarrett Bush, and the two talked about the positives and negatives of Green Bay’s matchup in Arlington and what we could expect on Saturday night.

Locker Room airs on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, live from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.