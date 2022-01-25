Locker Room: Packers season ends abruptly, bounced by 49ers

(WFRV) – After an underwhelming performance from the Packers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Green Bay’s season comes to an abrupt end.

The 49ers took advantage of every single miscue the Packers had on special teams and with an offense that wasn’t producing, it set up for the 49ers to win on a game-winning field goal by Robbie Gould.

Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl Champion Harry Sydney took a look back at the 13-10 Packers loss that ended Green Bay’s season.

As the Packers head into the offseason, there’s plenty of question marks that surround this team in regards to Aaron Rodgers. Burke Griffin and Harry Sydney talk about Rodgers, LaFleur, and stand out third year player Rashan Gary.

The guys give their keys to next season to make it a Super Bowl season.

