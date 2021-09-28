Locker Room: Packers win a thriller versus San Francisco on a walk-off field goal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers, Mason Crosby, and the Green Bay Packers pulled off some late-game heroics in Sunday night’s win versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Former Packer and Super Bowl Champion Jarrett Bush joined Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin on Tuesday evening for Locker Room to break recap the epic win.

Jarrett Bush gives some insight on how he addressed the season as a player for the green and gold.

Burke Griffin talked with Steelers Reporter, Jay Puskar from WJET-TV in Pennsylvania on the upcoming matchup at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Jarrett Bush and Burke Griffin preview Sunday’s match up versus the Steelers and give their keys to the game.

