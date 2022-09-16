ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the Packers’ home-opener against the Chicago Bears, Local 5’s Burke Griffin will discuss the positives and negatives and look ahead to the upcoming game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Packers safety Adrian Amos is expected to join live and talk about his tenure with the Green and Gold along with how the Packers’ defense plans to stop a roaring Tampa Bay offense.

Locker Room kicks off at 6:30 CST on Tuesday, September 20 from the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Village of Ashwaubenon.