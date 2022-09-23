ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After the battle of the bays, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will return back home before facing the New England Patriots.

Local 5’s Burke Griffin and co-host Jarrett Bush will talk about the positives and negatives of the Packers’ start to the year and preview Mac Jones coming to Lambeau Field.

Packers center Josh Myers is expected to join live and talk about how the interior line is holding up and how much David Bahktiari’s absence means for the offense.

Locker Room kicks off at 6:30 CST on Tuesday, September 27 from the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Village of Ashwaubenon.