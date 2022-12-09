ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After a much-needed bye week for the Green Bay Packers, Local 5’s Burke Griffin gears up for another Locker Room show.

Joined by co-host Harry Sydney, the two will talk about the upcoming game against Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams.

Former Packers offensive lineman Kevin Barry is scheduled to join the show live to talk with Griffin and Sydney about his playing days and how the Packers can finish the season strong.

Join Local 5 News for Locker Room at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center on Tuesday, December 13, at 6:30 p.m.