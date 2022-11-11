ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s hard to believe, but the Green Bay Packers are 3-6, losers of five straight games, and are sitting 11th out of 16 NFC teams.

Local 5’s Burke Griffin and co-host Harry Sydney will talk about the struggles of the Green and Gold alongside how the team faired against Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys.

Former Green Bay Packer wide receiver Antonio Freeman, who played eight seasons with GB in the mid-90s, early 2000s is scheduled to join the show live and talk about his playing days.

Green Bay Packers receiver Antonio Freeman looks back at San Francisco 49ers’ Lee Woodall (54) as he heads for an 80-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 1, 1998, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Gary Dineen)

According to Pro Football Reference, Freeman tallied over 6,000 yards, hauled in 57 touchdowns, and was named All-Pro in 1998.

Local 5’s Locker Room kicks off at 6:30 CST on Tuesday, November 15, from the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Village of Ashwaubenon.