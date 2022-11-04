ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After the Green Bay Packers return back from Detroit, Local 5’s Burke Griffin and co-host Jarrett Bush will talk about what went right and what went wrong during the visit to Ford Field.

The two will also talk about how the team can win with what they got after Green Bay stayed put during the trade deadline.

Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry is scheduled to appear on Locker Room, where he will talk about the team’s performance against the Lions and how the team can bounce back from a shaky first half of the season.

Local 5’s Locker Room kicks off at 6:30 CST on Tuesday, November 8, from the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Village of Ashwaubenon.