ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After Sunday night’s star-studded matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills, the Green and Gold will head to Detroit to take on Motor City Dan Campbell and the Lions.

Local 5’s Burke Griffin and co-host Harry Sydney are expected to be joined by cornerback Eric Stokes who will talk about how the Green and Gold can get back on track.

The three will also talk about the team’s performance in Buffalo.

Local 5’s Locker Room kicks off at 6:30 CST on Tuesday, November 1, from the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Village of Ashwaubenon.