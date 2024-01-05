ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a must-win matchup against Green Bay’s longtime rival, the Chicago Bears, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin will gear up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Harry Sydney, the two will talk about the positives and negatives from the season finale against the Bears. Depending on what happens Sunday, Griffin and Sydney will either speak on the Packers’ playoff chances or what we can expect this offseason.

Defensive tackle T.J. Slaton is scheduled to join the show live and talk about how the season went for the third-year pro, as well as what we can expect for the upcoming game, or the upcoming season.

Locker Room will air on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9. Additionally, fans interested in watching the show live can do so from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.