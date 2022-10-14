ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After returning home for a short stint against the New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers gear up for a three-game road trip, starting with a flight over to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Commanders.

Local 5’s Burke Griffin and co-host Harry Sydney will talk about the Green and Gold’s performance in the chilly temperatures at Lambeau Field against Zach Wilson and the Jets, who have been a pleasant surprise to the NFL.

Packers offensive lineman and former Michigan Wolverine Jon Runyan is scheduled to join Locker Room live and discuss the team’s production through Week 6.

Local 5’s Locker Room kicks off at 6:30 CST on Tuesday, October 18 from the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Village of Ashwaubenon.