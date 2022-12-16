ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After Monday night’s matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams, Local 5’s Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two will highlight the positives, critique the negatives, and look forward to Green Bay’s Christmas Day game at Miami.

Packers star defensive tackle Kenny Clark is scheduled to join the show live to talk about the shape of the defense and what we can expect from the Green and Gold in the last three games of the season.

Join Local 5 News for Locker Room at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center on Tuesday, December 20, at 6:30 p.m.