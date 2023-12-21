ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a matchup with Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Harry Sydney, the two will talk about the positives and negatives from Green Bay’s matchup on Christmas Eve, as well as the playoff chances as the scene dwindles down.

Wisconsinite Kristian Welch, nicknamed the Pride of Iola by Griffin, is scheduled to join the show live and talk about how he’s enjoying playing for his home state team.

Locker Room will air on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26. Additionally, fans interested in watching the show live can do so from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.