Locker Room: Previewing Bears vs. Packers

(WFRV) – The Packers are fresh off of their bye week and the Chicago Bears come to Green Bay for a Sunday Night Football matchup at Lambeau Field.

Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl 45 Champion Jarrett Bush look back at the first 12 weeks of the Packers season and the key pieces to how they got to their 9-3 record.

The Chicago Bears will visit Lambeau Field and Bears QB Justin Fields, who is back from a rib injury, will play his first game in Green Bay during prime time. Burke and Jarrett discuss and look ahead to the matchup.

In this week’s edition of ‘Behind Enemy Lines’ – Burke sits down with WGN-TV’s Lauren Magiera to talk about the Packers and Bears matchup.