Locker Room: Previewing Packers game versus Bears

(WFRV) – Another edition of Locker Room aired on Local 5 Tuesday evening, hosted by Sports Director Burke Griffin and co-host/former Packer Jarrett Bush. They took a look back on the crazy Packers win versus the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

In this week’s edition of ‘Behind Enemy Lines’, Burke caught up with WGN’s Lauren Magiera to preview the upcoming matchup between the Packers and Bears in Chicago.

Burke and Jarrett chatted about the current Bears roster and gave their keys to the game in order for the Packers to win.