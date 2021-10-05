Locker Room: Previewing Packers versus Bengals

(WFRV) – WFRV-TV Sports Director Burke Griffin and former Green Bay Packer Harry Sydney were back with another episode of Locker Room Tuesday evening. The two discussed Green Bay’s 27-17 win on Sunday versus the Steelers at Lambeau Field.

In this weeks edition of ‘Behind Enemy Lines’, Burke Griffin chatted with WDNT-TV Sports Director Jack Pohl, who covers the Bengals, and talked about the upcoming match up on Sunday in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow, and more.

The Packers currently are 3-1 on the season after their home win at Lambeau on Sunday. Burke Griffin and Harry Sydney give their keys to the game on what the Packers have to do to improve to 4-1 on the year when they play Cincinnati.

