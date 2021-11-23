Locker Room: Previewing Packers versus Rams, recapping Sunday’s loss in Minnesota

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers fell to 8-3 on the season after Sunday’s 34-31 loss on the road to the Vikings.

Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl 45 Champion Jarrett Bush were back with another edition of Locker Room on Tuesday evening to break down the Packers loss in Minnesota.

Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari tore his ACL during the end of December last season and has yet to play a game this year. He returned to practice last month but was held out the last week. New reports came out Tuesday afternoon that Bakhtiari underwent another surgery to clean up his knee reconstruction.

Burke and Jarrett discuss what it means for the green and gold.

The Packers (8-3) will host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at Lambeau Field this upcoming Sunday. Burke and Jarrett previewed the highly anticipated matchup at 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

In this week’s edition of ‘Behind Enemy Lines’, Burke Griffin chatted with Taylor Schaub of KGET-17 about the upcoming game between the Packers and Rams.

Burke and Jarrett shared their keys to the game in order for the Packers to pick up their ninth win on the season.