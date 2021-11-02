Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs. Chiefs, recapping Thursday’s win in Arizona

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers improved to 7-1 on the season with a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. In this week’s edition of Locker Room, WFRV-TV Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl Champion Harry Sydney discuss the 24-21 Packers win.

The Packers will head to Kansas City after a long weekend, due to Thursday Night Football, to play the Chiefs. This will be the first time ever Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers face off. Burke and Harry look ahead before Sunday’s game.

In this week’s edition of ‘Behind Enemy Lines’, Burke sits down with WDAF-TV’s Sports Director Rob Collins, who covers the Chiefs, to preview Sunday’s match up.

Burke and Harry give their keys to the game if the Packers want to improve to 8-1 and beat the Kansas City Chiefs.