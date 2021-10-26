Locker Room: Previewing Thursday’s Packers’ game versus Arizona, recapping win against Washington

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Another episode of Locker Room is in the books. WFRV-TV Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl 45 Champion Jarrett Bush discuss everything regarding the Packers Tuesday night.

Griffin and Bush recapped Green Bay’s 24-10 win over Washington and discuss the team’s COVID-19 issues ahead of Thursday’s game. They also preview the upcoming match up in Arizona.

In this week’s edition of ‘Behind Enemy Lines’, Burke Griffin talked to former Green Bay Sportscaster Tim Ring ahead of Thursday’s game. Ring is now with ABC15 in Arizona covering the Cardinals.

