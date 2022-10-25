(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 3-4 on the season after a devastating 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Green Bay’s rookie wide receiver Samori Toure got his first NFL action on Sunday and he joined Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl Champion Jarrett Bush on Locker Room to talk about his season debut.

In this week’s edition of In The Zone with Kyle Malzhan, Dallin Leavitt talked about the special teams unit, coordinator Rich Bisaccia, and his nickname.

Now the Packers travel to Buffalo to take on the 5-1 Bills. Toure, Griffin, and Bush gave their keys to the game for Green Bay to be successful and snap the team’s three-game losing streak.