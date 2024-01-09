ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a must-win victory over Green Bay’s rival, the Chicago Bears, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin geared up for another edition of Locker Room.

Joined by co-host Harry Sydney, the two talked about the positives and negatives from Sunday’s must-win matchup against an NFC North foe and how the Packers could fair against former head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys.

The pair were joined by Packers defensive lineman T.J. Slaton, who talked about how excited he was to help get Green Bay back into the NFL Playoffs.

Locker Room airs on Local 5 News at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, live from the Cedar Sage Restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.