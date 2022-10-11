ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers fell to 3-2 on the season after the 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in the team’s first-ever regular season game played in London.

In this week’s edition of Locker Room, linebacker Tipa Galeai joined Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl 45 champion Jarrett Bush to talk about Green Bay’s trip to London.

In this week’s edition of In The Zone with Kyle Malzhan, Dean Lowry talks about the defense, his favorite hobbies off of the field, and growing up in Illinois as a Bears fan.

The Packers are getting set to play the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Burke Griffin, Jarrett Bush, and Tipa Galeai give their keys to the game to come out victorious on Sunday.