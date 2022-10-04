(WFRV) – The Packers improved to 3-1 on the season after a 27-24 overtime win against the Patriots at Lambeau Field.

Offensive lineman Yosh Nijman joined Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl champion Harry Sydney to discuss the game on this week’s edition of Locker Room.

Nijman talked about a variety of topics like the offensive line and fans got a chance to get a closer glimpse of Nijman off of the football field.

In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, Rasul Douglas talks about returning to Green Bay this season, being a student of the game when it comes to studying film, and more.

As the Packers prepare for their game in London on Sunday against the Giants, Nijman talked about the uniqueness of the matchup and New York.

Burke and Harry also gave their keys to the game for the Packers to come back to Titletown with another victory.