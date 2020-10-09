Programming Note: Locker Room to air on Oct. 15 after Titans vs. Bills rescheduled

(WFRV) – The NFL has rescheduled the Tennessee Titan’ game against the Buffalo Bills for Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.

Because of this, WFRV Local 5’s Locker Room will still be held at the Radisson at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but it will not be aired live on WFRV Local 5.

Instead, Locker Room will air at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Green Bay Packers fans are invited to attend the taping of Oct. 13’s Locker Room with WFRV Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl Champ George Koonce as they talk all things Green and Gold.

Locker Room