WFRV Local 5 kicking off another season of Locker Room

(WFRV) – It’s that time of the year, and nothing goes better with Green Bay Packers football than Locker Room.

WFRV Local 5 is happy to welcome back our annual Locker Room show each Tuesday night starting at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the 7th, we’ll welcome football legend Harry Sydney as a co-host with Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin. Sydney was a running backs coach for the Green Bay Packers in 1996 and is also known for starting his own mentoring program called My Brother’s Keeper.

The show is being held at the Radisson Hotel, doors open at 5 p.m. and the show kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

If you miss the show, you can stay up to date with the latest content on the Locker Room web page and through all our social media platforms.

