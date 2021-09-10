WFRV Local 5 Locker Room show welcomes two new guest hosts for season

(WFRV) – It’s football season and that means WFRV Local 5’s annual Locker Room show with Sports Director Burke Griffin is here, but there will be some changes.

WFRV Local 5 is happy to welcome two new guest hosts for Locker Room this year; Harry Sydney and Jarrett Bush, both of which have a history with the Green Bay Packers organization. They will be alternating weeks in which they host alongside Burke Griffin.

Harry Sydney was a running back with the San Francisco 49ers from 1987 to 1991 and joined the Packers in 1992, winning a championship with the Packers and two with the 49ers. He didn’t stop there though, he joined the Packers coaching staff as a running backs coach from 1995 to 1999. Sydney is now the founder of a male mentoring business in Green Bay called My Brother’s Keeper which helps boys and men of all ages who are having life struggles.

Jarrett Bush spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers as a cornerback from 2006 to 2014. Bush won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2011. He also played for the Calgary Stampeders, a Canadian Football team.

You can stay up to date on the latest Locker Room show through the website or through our social media platforms. Watch Locker Room each Tuesday evening starting at 6:30 p.m. at The Radisson Hotel in Green Bay.